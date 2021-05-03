Shopify’s (SHOP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Shopify (TSE:SHOP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$1,844.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHOP. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Shopify from C$1,810.00 to C$2,250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Shopify to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at C$1,450.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.41 billion and a PE ratio of 92.41. Shopify has a 52 week low of C$840.01 and a 52 week high of C$1,900.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,437.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,455.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

