Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $1,500.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,370.20.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,182.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,149.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,140.35. Shopify has a one year low of $595.03 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.20, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,480,118,000 after acquiring an additional 75,642 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

