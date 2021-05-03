ShareRing (SHR) Trading Up 19.7% Over Last Week

ShareRing (CURRENCY:SHR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. ShareRing has a market capitalization of $47.40 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ShareRing has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ShareRing coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00068808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.41 or 0.00870003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00097970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,401.27 or 0.09242800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00045945 BTC.

ShareRing Coin Profile

SHR is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ShareRing’s official message board is medium.com/ShareRing . ShareRing’s official website is sharering.network . ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

