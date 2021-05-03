Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Down 37.4% in April

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the March 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNDY traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.52. 28,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,021. Seven & i has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seven & i will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

