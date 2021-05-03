Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Short Interest Update

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the March 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.2 days.

SGBAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get SES alerts:

Shares of SES stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. SES has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $555.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that SES will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.