Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Short Interest Up 34.3% in April

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the March 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 323.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Shares of SENEA traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.45. 1,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,065. The firm has a market cap of $430.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.90. Seneca Foods has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $62.37.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $484.39 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.19%.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.