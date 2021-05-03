Semux (SEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $463,023.43

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Semux has a total market cap of $463,023.43 and $18.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00030247 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011556 BTC.
- BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009906 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009873 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003565 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000793 BTC.
- Oxygen (OXY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005584 BTC.
- Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000118 BTC.
Semux Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “
Buying and Selling Semux
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars.
