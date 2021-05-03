SEMrush Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SEMR) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

SEMrush’s (NASDAQ:SEMR) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 4th. SEMrush had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $140,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on SEMR. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of SEMR opened at $16.45 on Monday. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $18.12.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

