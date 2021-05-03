Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. Select Interior Concepts reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $144.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.10 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIC. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of SIC opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $192.10 million, a PE ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 2.70. Select Interior Concepts has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

