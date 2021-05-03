Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $152,173.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seigniorage Shares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00063969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00278649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $646.91 or 0.01111090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.91 or 0.00721211 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00025417 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,206.99 or 0.99971846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seigniorage Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seigniorage Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.