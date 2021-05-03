Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Update

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of SGAMY stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. Sega Sammy has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $957.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sega Sammy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

About Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment contents, and resort businesses. The company's Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business segment develops, manufactures, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines. Its Entertainment Contents Business segment is involved in the development and sale of digital game software, packaged game software, and amusement machines; development and operation of amusement centers; planning, production, and sale of animated films; and development, manufacture, and sale of toys.

