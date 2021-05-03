Scotiabank Boosts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$120.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on TFI International from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$104.63.

Shares of TFII opened at C$107.70 on Friday. TFI International has a one year low of C$34.85 and a one year high of C$108.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$94.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 22,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total transaction of C$2,156,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$398,187,766.40.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

