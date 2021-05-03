Scotiabank Boosts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$120.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on TFI International from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$104.63.
Shares of TFII opened at C$107.70 on Friday. TFI International has a one year low of C$34.85 and a one year high of C$108.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$94.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
