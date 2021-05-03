Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading 6.7% Higher

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s share price was up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 30,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,478,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 158,371 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 77,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

