SciPlay (SCPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect SciPlay to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. On average, analysts expect SciPlay to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SCPL stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. SciPlay has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $21.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.
SciPlay Company Profile
SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.
