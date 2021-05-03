SciPlay (SCPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect SciPlay to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. On average, analysts expect SciPlay to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. SciPlay has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $21.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.