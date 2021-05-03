Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,331,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $102.45 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $105.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average of $91.65.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

