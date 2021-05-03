Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,117,000 after purchasing an additional 262,582 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.00. 17,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,576. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $75.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.30.

