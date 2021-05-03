Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 6.8% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $101.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $64.93 and a 12 month high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

