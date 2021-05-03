Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,300 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,713,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,933,000 after acquiring an additional 462,943 shares in the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,765,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 567,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,625,000 after purchasing an additional 370,158 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,480. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37.

