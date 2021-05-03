Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.18. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $39.38.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

