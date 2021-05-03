Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,686 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for 3.3% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $15,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 962,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,560 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $52.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.09. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $53.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.