Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after acquiring an additional 531,978 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,575,000. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

SLB stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

