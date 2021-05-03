ScanSource (SCSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ScanSource to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $30.23 on Monday. ScanSource has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $34.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $769.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCSC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

