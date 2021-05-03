Savior LLC Sells 112 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Savior LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

Shares of HD stock opened at $323.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.81 and its 200 day moving average is $281.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

