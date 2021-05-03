Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives $23.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

SAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Saratoga Investment stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,189. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $286.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 195.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $236,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

