Santori & Peters Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Santori & Peters decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the period. Santori & Peters’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 604,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,507,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,510,000 after acquiring an additional 32,094 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 46,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 51.2% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 11,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,318,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

