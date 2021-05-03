Santori & Peters Has $1.41 Million Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Santori & Peters decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Santori & Peters’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Santori & Peters’ holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 19,151 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of GSY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,270. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

