Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

SFRGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.12. 2,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

