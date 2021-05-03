Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Salisbury Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $46.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $132.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.81. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $52.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.92.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 43,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

