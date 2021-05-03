salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Avenue 1 Advisors LLC

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in salesforce.com by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,836 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $206,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,879.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,036 shares of company stock worth $37,929,889. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com stock opened at $230.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.98. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.08 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

