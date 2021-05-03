Saito 1-Day Volume Hits $2.02 Million (SAITO)

Saito (CURRENCY:SAITO) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Saito coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Saito has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Saito has a market cap of $17.99 million and $2.02 million worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00064133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.92 or 0.00281004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.98 or 0.01119347 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.24 or 0.00720632 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00025631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,564.63 or 0.99902111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Saito

Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,244,833 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial

Saito Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

