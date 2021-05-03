Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $78.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average of $78.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.