Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFRY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

SAFRY stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 57,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,748. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21. Safran has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

