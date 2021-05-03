Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €136.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €136.00 ($160.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAF. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €118.27 ($139.14).

SAF stock opened at €124.18 ($146.09) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €119.54 and a 200-day moving average of €113.26. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

