Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Up 3.8% This Week

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $4.54 million and $1.31 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00070586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $493.74 or 0.00851392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00096493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,286.15 or 0.09115363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00048791 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

IDRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

