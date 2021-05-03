Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 6,390,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RUBY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 19,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.37. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,710,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 436,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 278,848 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $7,950,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

