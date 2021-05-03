RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,740 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

