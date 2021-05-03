Royal Bank of Canada Raises Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target to $13.00

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSYTF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pason Systems from $8.75 to $9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pason Systems from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

OTCMKTS PSYTF traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

