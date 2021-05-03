Royal Bank of Canada Raises Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $210.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $176.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s previous close.

CCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $189.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.53. The company has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $925,528 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.