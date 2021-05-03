Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 112.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $273,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $95.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.31. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $135.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.27.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

