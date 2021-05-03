Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

SGMO traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.63. 43,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,589. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 821,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 146,888 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

