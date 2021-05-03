Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target to $129.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPC. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.67.

NYSE GPC opened at $124.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average of $104.62. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $127.44.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

