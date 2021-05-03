Royal Bank of Canada Boosts ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$46.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ACO.X. CIBC boosted their price target on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$44.00 target price (up from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB downgraded shares of ATCO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ATCO to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ATCO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$46.64.

Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$42.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.18. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$34.43 and a 12 month high of C$43.65.

In other ATCO news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,708 shares in the company, valued at C$1,782,612.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

