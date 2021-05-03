Roth Capital Increases Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $160.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN stock opened at $187.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.65 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,248,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total value of $634,331.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,274,913.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,481 shares of company stock worth $13,549,594. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,336,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 19,083.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after buying an additional 270,599 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,831,000 after buying an additional 149,103 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,548,000 after buying an additional 113,277 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.