Roth Capital Boosts OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target to $122.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.80.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $96.57 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $66.11 and a 1-year high of $101.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $234,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,931.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $975,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,543. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 76,426.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,943,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

