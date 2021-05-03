Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) is Hikari Power Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 3.0% of Hikari Power Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hikari Power Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $28,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $430,482,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,814,000 after acquiring an additional 318,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after acquiring an additional 269,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $446.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $333.22 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

