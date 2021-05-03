Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Trading Down 6.3%

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 33,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,579,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RMO shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Romeo Power from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Williams Financial Group cut Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen started coverage on Romeo Power in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMO. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power in the first quarter worth about $62,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Romeo Power in the first quarter worth about $99,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Romeo Power by 105.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Romeo Power Company Profile (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

