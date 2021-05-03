Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $313.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $313.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $257.93.

NYSE:ROK opened at $264.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $177.80 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 141,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

