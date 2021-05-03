Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $101.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXRH. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

TXRH opened at $107.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 137.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $84.05.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $113,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $1,377,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 333,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

