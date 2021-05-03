Robert W. Baird Raises Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $57.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TEX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.88.

TEX opened at $46.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -783.17 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

