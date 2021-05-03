Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 409 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 126.3% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 468,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,603,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $17,603,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLT. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $128.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of -110.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day moving average is $110.90. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

